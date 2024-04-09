NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Nudge, nudge ... oops!
Nasa engages in a game of space bowling
09 April 2024 - 05:00
Dateline: April 1 2038
In an ironic twist of fate, Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) that slammed into the perfectly harmless asteroid Dimorphos while it minded its own business circling the larger asteroid Didymos, is now the target for a real, live deflective mission event by the Planetary Defence Force. The DART impact shortened Dimorphos’ orbit by only a tiny 1% but it upset the delicate binary orbital balance achieved over millennia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.