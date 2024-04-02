JONATHAN COOK: This is a season for leaders to reflect
If leaders don’t take time out to review where they are leading others, we all land up in a mess
02 April 2024 - 05:00
This is a season for reflection. Muslims are in the middle of Ramadan; Christians have just finished Lent and Easter; Jews are approaching Pesach. Those of other faiths, and none, may well be reflecting on the uncertainty of the present times and reviewing their priorities.
Reflection is an important leadership responsibility. If leaders don’t take time out to review where they are leading others, we all land up in a mess. I wonder how many of the crises humanity is now facing could have been avoided or mitigated had enough leaders taken time out to reflect. ..
