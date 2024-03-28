LUNGILE MASHELE: The skewing power of ratings agencies
28 March 2024 - 05:00
Africa’s infrastructure projects are overprepared and overpriced. If that’s not common knowledge, I want to be the one to make that known.
I recently spent a week at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business doing a course on finance, contracts and risk management. Our enigmatic lecturer, Prof Daniel Gross, posed a question to the class: “What do you think Africa’s infrastructure regional default rate is?” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.