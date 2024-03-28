KEVIN MCCALLUM: The ‘hot take’ route to nowhere
Sports writing should be an education, unveiling, revelation, understanding and above all a story
28 March 2024 - 05:00
My favourite story of the week comes from the US, where the West is still wild if woolly. As the election for the presidency of the US fumbles towards a battle of two old white men who should be more worried about zipping up and using Sippy cups than having nuclear missile codes, one Dustin Ebey has entered the fray.
“A Texas man has legally changed his name to Literally Anybody Else and announced he is running for US president in the 2024 election,” reported the Guardian on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.