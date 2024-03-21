GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA’s mining expertise remains world-class
The US got 98% of its chrome, and between a fifth and a half of its fluorine, platinum, manganese and vanadium, from SA in 2023
SA’s Johannesburg-Pretoria metropolitan area developed as a result of the local gold supply in the late 1800s, and infrastructure, a financial sector and housing were built to support this booming sector. But if you travel internationally in the world of mining you’ll notice something: much of the world’s expertise in mining is from SA.
South Africans lead many global mining giants. This includes Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad, Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow, Glencore CEO Gary Nagle, TechMet CEO Brian Menell, Vale Base Metals CEO Deshnee Naidoo, and Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp, among many others. ..
