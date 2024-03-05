JONATHAN COOK: Finding our strengths is crucial in learning how to lead
Getting 360º feedback allows people to identify strengths to nurture and areas for improvement
Feedback at work conjures delight for some and terror for others. Those who look forward to hearing what others have to say about them probably have experienced feedback for learning and growth, while those who dread it may have only had to give and receive feedback in the context of performance problems.
I recently ran a session on giving and receiving feedback for aspirant heads of independent schools. We focused on affirming strengths, using a new online questionnaire recently developed by Thornhill Associates. Each participant had elicited stories from their close associates describing when they were at their best and what that demonstrated about them...
