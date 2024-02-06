JONATHAN COOK: Don’t underestimate the power of humanising the workplace
There is magic in an organisational culture that deeply values the humanity of each person
In my last column (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/2024-01-23-jonathan-cook-some-wellness-at-work-programmes-just-dont-work-well/) I argued that wellness at work requires creating a healthy workplace, and not just sending staff on wellness programmes. Afterwards someone suggested I should include more practical guidance. So what should we do?
Legislation makes every manager responsible for the physical safety of their staff — ensuring that the kettle cord is not frayed, that the air-conditioning is not pumping out germs, that those engaged in risky tasks use appropriate safety equipment, and so on. These are relatively easy to monitor and describe in the big poster on the staff room wall, but mental health precautions are more difficult to pin down. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.