BRIAN KANTOR: A new fiscal order beckons
Government spending is slowly strangling the economy
The national budget to be presented on Wednesday may well be the last under the full control of an ANC government. After the upcoming election it is likely that the party will need support from other parties to govern and set budgets.
These parties are likely to have different, perhaps even better, ideas about taxes and government expenditure. Amazingly, they might even insist that continuing to award comparatively well-paid and cosseted public sector officials well above-inflation increases in their compensation is not the best way to utilise tax revenues; that employing more doctors, nurses, teachers and prosecutors who have been unable, for want of a large-enough budget, to break into public sector employment, might be a far better idea than paying the establishment more. ..
