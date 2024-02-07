MAMOKETE LIJANE: Angst and uncertainty about where we’re headed next
Global trade is moribund and SA is along for the ride to nowhere with zero policy space to expand spending and support the economy
Local financial markets are off to a slow start. The rand is trading within a range established late last year, the JSE All Share Index is down — but not really — and bond yields are flat. January was like watching paint dry — and for those employed to make sense of markets, the lack of direction and narratives has been hard.
Volatility is at historic lows across multiple assets globally. Even the notoriously volatile bitcoin has gone nowhere. Either everyone has positioned according to a view and now they’re sitting on their hands, or no-one knows what to think and they’re sitting on their hands. I guess most are in the latter group. ..
