WATCH: Banks under fire amid rand manipulation saga

Business Day TV speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at Treasury-One

21 November 2023 - 20:24
Eight years ago the Competition Commission launched an investigation into 28 banks for alleged price fixing involving the rand. Standard Chartered Bank is the second institution to agree to settle with the commission after the scandal was exposed. Business Day TV spoke to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at Treasury-One about what rand manipulation is and how it affects SA’s economy.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

