KIM SILBERMAN: SA bonds offering value as Treasury becomes creative

Historically, a peak in the US Federal Reserve bank monetary policy hiking cycle accompanied by US yield curve inversion (when the 10-year bond yield falls below short-dated bond yields) is a bullish signal for emerging market bonds.
In May, the US yield curve inverted significantly, to ‑175 basis points (bps). And, signalling the end of the hiking cycle, reserve currency central banks kept policy rates on hold in October.
The US Federal Reserve kept the policy rate at 5.5% where it has been since July’s meeting, as did the European Central Bank (4.5%) and the Bank of England (5.25%). Against this global monetary policy cycle backdrop we see value in SA bonds at current levels.
Why is yield curve inversion generally positive for bonds? Markets know that a curve cannot remain inverted and will correct in time, and the process of disinversion is bond positive.
At the peak of a hiking cycle, tight financial conditions induce expectations of slower growth and inflation, causing markets to expect that future rates will be lower than current rates — the yield curve inverts. Typically, as slower inflation and growth materialise and invoke a fear of recession markets start to price for policy rate cuts, causing bond yields to fall — bond prices rise.
More precisely, heading into a recession an inverted yield curve will start to dis-invert as shorter-dated bond yields, which are more influenced by the policy rate, fall faster than longer-dated bonds, which are less affected by the policy rate. This is referred to as a bull steepening of the yield curve.
Since May there has been considerable uncertainty regarding the US economic outlook. Strong labour market data has created concern regarding a recession or a re-acceleration of US growth and inflation. From May to October the consensus was leaning towards a reflation of the economy, led by the labour market.
The yield curve started to disinvert, but instead of bond yields falling we saw them rise across the yield curve, with the long end rising faster than the front end (bear steepening), as expectations that the Fed would cut rates began to fade. This saw bond prices fall globally as emerging markets followed the US markets.
However, data since October, including weaker-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), producer price index and jobs data, have increased the probability of a US recession, causing bond yields to shift lower across the curve and the market to start pricing for more aggressive Fed rate cuts.
Bonds have rallied accordingly, with the SA 10-year yield falling 80 bps on the back of the US 10-year falling 50 bps. We expect the yield curve may continue to vacillate between bear and bull steepening, before capitulating.
SA bond yield compression will also depend on SA sovereign risk, which is a function of fiscal or default risk.SA’s rand-denominated redemptions have averaged R33bn per annum over the past five years. However, over the next five years it will average R130bn a year. And in 2031, local currency debt maturing will rise to R250bn a year.
This is concerning considering that SA runs a budget deficit of R300bn-R400bn, which means not only do we need to raise debt to pay down maturing debt, but we also need to raise debt to pay annual bills.
In addition, because the country’s creditworthiness has deteriorated in the eyes of investors, debt needing redemption that was issued in the past at par needs to be refinanced at a discount of about 83c. This runaway train is accelerating exponentially, and unfortunately our Treasury has less and less control over the budget.
To its credit, the Treasury is becoming increasingly creative. To reduce the cost of debt it is shifting towards issuing cheaper shorter-dated instruments such as T-bills, and has introduced floating rate notes (with three- and five-year maturities), and a local Shari’ah product. More concessional foreign funding is expected, as well as drawing down on the Gold & Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account, estimated at R450bn.
Looking ahead, we expect the recent trend with respect to softer US data will continue as Covid’s fiscal stimulus dissipates and the full, lagged effect of higher rates feeds through to consumer demand and corporate profits. This will see the US curve shift lower.
Also, historically it would be unprecedented for the yield curve to exit inversion via a bear steepener as opposed to a bull steepener. If a hard landing in the US were to materialise, we should see an even more aggressive fall in US rates. We expect SA bonds will be driven by price action in US Treasuries.
The extent to which SA bonds can strengthen on the back of US Treasury yields falling will be constrained by the extent to which domestic monetary policy can be accommodative. As an inflation-targeting central bank, the SA Reserve Bank is required to keep policy rates restrictive to ensure that CPI, which peaked at 7.8% in July 2022, returns to average 4.5% year on year on a sustained basis.
The latest data for September surprised to the downside at 5.4%, such that our real policy rate is now about 3%. While this is highly restrictive relative to real growth below 1%, it is extremely low relative to US real rates.
• Silberman is economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers.
KIM SILBERMAN: SA bonds offering value as Treasury becomes creative
Cheaper shorter-dated instruments such as T-bills are in the offering and floating rate notes and a local Shari’ah product has been introduced
Historically, a peak in the US Federal Reserve bank monetary policy hiking cycle accompanied by US yield curve inversion (when the 10-year bond yield falls below short-dated bond yields) is a bullish signal for emerging market bonds.
In May, the US yield curve inverted significantly, to ‑175 basis points (bps). And, signalling the end of the hiking cycle, reserve currency central banks kept policy rates on hold in October.
The US Federal Reserve kept the policy rate at 5.5% where it has been since July’s meeting, as did the European Central Bank (4.5%) and the Bank of England (5.25%). Against this global monetary policy cycle backdrop we see value in SA bonds at current levels.
Why is yield curve inversion generally positive for bonds? Markets know that a curve cannot remain inverted and will correct in time, and the process of disinversion is bond positive.
At the peak of a hiking cycle, tight financial conditions induce expectations of slower growth and inflation, causing markets to expect that future rates will be lower than current rates — the yield curve inverts. Typically, as slower inflation and growth materialise and invoke a fear of recession markets start to price for policy rate cuts, causing bond yields to fall — bond prices rise.
More precisely, heading into a recession an inverted yield curve will start to dis-invert as shorter-dated bond yields, which are more influenced by the policy rate, fall faster than longer-dated bonds, which are less affected by the policy rate. This is referred to as a bull steepening of the yield curve.
Since May there has been considerable uncertainty regarding the US economic outlook. Strong labour market data has created concern regarding a recession or a re-acceleration of US growth and inflation. From May to October the consensus was leaning towards a reflation of the economy, led by the labour market.
The yield curve started to disinvert, but instead of bond yields falling we saw them rise across the yield curve, with the long end rising faster than the front end (bear steepening), as expectations that the Fed would cut rates began to fade. This saw bond prices fall globally as emerging markets followed the US markets.
However, data since October, including weaker-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), producer price index and jobs data, have increased the probability of a US recession, causing bond yields to shift lower across the curve and the market to start pricing for more aggressive Fed rate cuts.
Bonds have rallied accordingly, with the SA 10-year yield falling 80 bps on the back of the US 10-year falling 50 bps. We expect the yield curve may continue to vacillate between bear and bull steepening, before capitulating.
SA bond yield compression will also depend on SA sovereign risk, which is a function of fiscal or default risk. SA’s rand-denominated redemptions have averaged R33bn per annum over the past five years. However, over the next five years it will average R130bn a year. And in 2031, local currency debt maturing will rise to R250bn a year.
This is concerning considering that SA runs a budget deficit of R300bn-R400bn, which means not only do we need to raise debt to pay down maturing debt, but we also need to raise debt to pay annual bills.
In addition, because the country’s creditworthiness has deteriorated in the eyes of investors, debt needing redemption that was issued in the past at par needs to be refinanced at a discount of about 83c. This runaway train is accelerating exponentially, and unfortunately our Treasury has less and less control over the budget.
To its credit, the Treasury is becoming increasingly creative. To reduce the cost of debt it is shifting towards issuing cheaper shorter-dated instruments such as T-bills, and has introduced floating rate notes (with three- and five-year maturities), and a local Shari’ah product. More concessional foreign funding is expected, as well as drawing down on the Gold & Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account, estimated at R450bn.
Looking ahead, we expect the recent trend with respect to softer US data will continue as Covid’s fiscal stimulus dissipates and the full, lagged effect of higher rates feeds through to consumer demand and corporate profits. This will see the US curve shift lower.
Also, historically it would be unprecedented for the yield curve to exit inversion via a bear steepener as opposed to a bull steepener. If a hard landing in the US were to materialise, we should see an even more aggressive fall in US rates. We expect SA bonds will be driven by price action in US Treasuries.
The extent to which SA bonds can strengthen on the back of US Treasury yields falling will be constrained by the extent to which domestic monetary policy can be accommodative. As an inflation-targeting central bank, the SA Reserve Bank is required to keep policy rates restrictive to ensure that CPI, which peaked at 7.8% in July 2022, returns to average 4.5% year on year on a sustained basis.
The latest data for September surprised to the downside at 5.4%, such that our real policy rate is now about 3%. While this is highly restrictive relative to real growth below 1%, it is extremely low relative to US real rates.
• Silberman is economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Global stocks hold near two-month highs
WATCH: Stock Picks
Astral CEO says government ‘will cut it off by the legs’
MICHAEL AVERY: Reconnecting investors directly to stock issuers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.