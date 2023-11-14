DUMA GQUBULE: Migrant flows to SA and unbalanced economic development
Stats SA must provide more detailed statistics so we can develop better policies to manage migrant flows
14 November 2023 - 05:00
Rising xenophobic sentiment and violence prevented Census 2022 from arriving at an accurate estimate of the number of international migrants in SA.
But Stats SA’s analysis of the proportions of top labour-sending countries is probably much closer to the truth and confirms two things that we already knew. First, the collapse of the Zimbabwean economy has been the number one driver of international migration to SA over the past two decades. Second, four countries — Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Malawi — accounted for 76.7% of all international migrants in SA...
