ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s peacekeeping paradox
Global solidarity requires that the goal of peacekeeping remains to achieve peace, not profit
While recently addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi demanded that the world body begin withdrawing its 18,000 troops from his country by December. This follows the ongoing withdrawal of 13,000 UN peacekeepers from Mali, to be concluded by January.
Meanwhile, the AU has begun a staggered withdrawal of its 15,000 peacekeepers from Somalia. These untimely departures will create further instability across large swathes of Africa’s Sahel, the Great Lakes and the Horn of Africa. In the near future, peacekeepers will again be required to provide security, to facilitate the negotiation of durable peace accords and help ensure their successful implementation...
