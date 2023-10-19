GUGU LOURIE: Amazon’s arrival a potential tsunami for e-commerce in SA
Takealot faces its sternest challenge yet, while the Post Office founders in debt and corruption
19 October 2023 - 05:00
In the ever-expanding realm of e-commerce, the imminent arrival of Amazon in SA is sending ripples of apprehension across the sector (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/retail-and-consumer/2023-10-17-amazon-announces-sa-launch/). As the global tech giant prepares to set up shop in 2024, the local e-commerce leader, Takealot, faces its most formidable challenge yet.
Simultaneously, the dire situation at the SA Post Office renders it unable to partner with Amazon, raising important questions about the future of the Post Office’s postal and online retail services...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.