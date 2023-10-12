MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: South African launch will be no cakewalk for Amazon
Local retailers have made huge investments in their businesses and will be ready for a good scrap
12 October 2023 - 05:00
If the market speculation is accurate, Amazon.com is on the verge of announcing the launch of its own e-commerce marketplace in South Africa.
The arrival of Amazon online shopping on our shores was originally slated for the beginning of the year. Its establishment may be imminent; the US e-retail giant is on a hiring spree as it gears up to take on successful home-grown players like Naspers-owned Takealot...
