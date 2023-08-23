TONY LEON: While US stays on top, the bucking horse of the rule of law throws SA off
As Trump has his comeuppance, Ramaphosa fails to honour his pledge that riot instigators will be prosecuted
23 August 2023 - 05:00
Famed 19th-century British constitutional scholar AV Dicey is credited with popularising the concept “the rule of law”. Among its core tenets is that no person is above the law or beyond its reach. Subsequent scholarly warnings that the rule of law is an “unruly horse” have received some recent, alarming updates here and beyond these shores.
If the US and its settled constitutional order was nearly unhorsed because of the needs and demands of one man in January 2021 — then president Donald J Trump — a raft of hands were lifted to rein him in. And to reassert the supremacy of the law itself...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.