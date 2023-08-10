Bitcoin: it’s back in business, baby
April’s dramatic fall in prices has been reversed, but the currency may yet be seriously affected by the 2014 bankruptcy of a Japanese crypto exchange
10 August 2023 - 05:00
A wobble in the prices of bitcoin and ethereum earlier this year hasn’t, seemingly, deterred South Africans from continuing to invest in the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies.
According to Christo de Wit, Luno’s country manager for South Africa, this can be ascribed to the rand’s ongoing devaluation against major offshore currencies and stronger returns on crypto investments due to their high volatility. Not even South Africa’s monetary policy committee’s diehard stance to rein in inflation is deterring locals from buying bitcoin, ethereum and others. ..
