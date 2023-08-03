Markets

WATCH: Bitcoin slips under the $30,000 mark

Business Day TV talks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit

03 August 2023 - 20:08
A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bitcoin has kicked off August on a low note, trading under the $30,000 mark after US legislators said that XRP is not a security.

Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in the crypto market with SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.

