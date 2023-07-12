ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Stop all the clocks, we’re decolonising our minds
At some point you have to go out and do the hard yards, in conditions far off-target still
Thinking, just taking time out to think, is a wonderful thing. It’s a rare privilege, actually. Reading, too, enriches thought, expands knowledge, gives greater insight and opens up avenues of exploration and imagination.
There really is no need to seek any excuse or reason to think and read ... except when it is used as a ruse, when it deflects from making decisions, or when it is used to avoid the obligations and responsibilities for actions taken or avoided. On the surface of things, all of the above contradicts much of what I hold dear; about the value of reading and thinking. I beg the reader’s indulgence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now