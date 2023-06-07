Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Spare a thought, a coin, a job, for those doing routine work

The less repetitive your output is, the harder it will be to tag you in generative AI and show you the door

BL Premium
07 June 2023 - 05:00

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a tech columnist like myself? Of course not. Still I’m here to tell you that these days it feels a lot like that “supercuts” video of Google CEO Sundar Pichai that is doing the rounds: just saying artificial intelligence (AI) repeatedly until you sound like a parody of Old MacDonald had a farm.

The video, which went viral a few weeks ago, shows Pichai at the company’s development conference saying “AI” and “generative AI” over and over and over. It was inspired by the factoid that Pich[AI] — as some smarty-pants in the YouTube comments nicknamed him — cited the exciting tech 34 times in his opening statement on the most recent Alphabet earnings call. To put that in perspective, during 2022’s announcement AI got name-dropped in just five instances...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.