Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
GDP figures show growth is near zero so progress must speed up without resistance from public sector
Presidency has received legal opinion saying SA would be compelled to arrest Vladimir Putin if he is in SA
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
The target is the segment that eventually graduates to entrepreneur level and on to commercial clients
Annual article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor’s position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Moscow and Kyiv exchange blame as the Nova Kakhovka Dam catastrophe jeopardizes Crimea’s vital canal and future water security in the region
If they beat the Bulls, they will have an outside chance of securing a home final, provided they win their semifinal
Sometimes the best way to get from A to B involves a lot Z
Ever wondered what it’s like to be a tech columnist like myself? Of course not. Still I’m here to tell you that these days it feels a lot like that “supercuts” video of Google CEO Sundar Pichai that is doing the rounds: just saying artificial intelligence (AI) repeatedly until you sound like a parody of Old MacDonald had a farm.
The video, which went viral a few weeks ago, shows Pichai at the company’s development conference saying “AI” and “generative AI” over and over and over. It was inspired by the factoid that Pich[AI] — as some smarty-pants in the YouTube comments nicknamed him — cited the exciting tech 34 times in his opening statement on the most recent Alphabet earnings call. To put that in perspective, during 2022’s announcement AI got name-dropped in just five instances...
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Spare a thought, a coin, a job, for those doing routine work
The less repetitive your output is, the harder it will be to tag you in generative AI and show you the door
