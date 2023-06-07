Opinion / Columnists

JOHAN STEYN: Modern technology is a challenge to organisational hierarchy

Aloof leaders atop rigid pyramids of command are making way for agile and adaptive teams of equals

07 June 2023 - 05:00 Johan Steyn

Businesses and other types of organisations are undergoing operational paradigm shifts as a direct result of the widespread adoption of digital technologies in today’s world. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) across a variety of operational facets, which will have a substantial effect on leadership strategies, is the fundamental feature of this transformation.

Leaders today face unique challenges. At this point, AI is capable of processing huge volumes of data, automating complex processes, and making highly intelligent predictions. Modern business leadership demands not just an in-depth comprehension of the workings of this technology, but also an awareness of the ethical consequences of using it. Concerns over transparency, privacy and the security of personal data should always be at the forefront of one’s thoughts. Leaders now have the responsibility to establish a balance between making use of AI and resolving the ethical and societal issues it raises...

