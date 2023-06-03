WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA’s agricultural growth story

A US debt ceiling fiasco was averted late in the day and markets ended the week on a positive note
Agriculture remains one of the success stories in SA’s economic progress
The new roles are seen as the implementation of recommendations contained in the Nugent report
Fraught with backstabbing opportunists, they have become synonymous with instability and chaos
The $10.6bn Swedbank Robur fund gained about 20% last month alone, and this year it’s up about 40%
As customer and supplier to all the major economy-driving sectors, a strike would have serious knock-on effects
Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Thiru Govender, head of LPG Southern Africa at Ducat Trading SA
The May US employment report blew through expectations as employers added 339,000 jobs across a broad set of industries
Portuguese coach has choice words for English referee after Europa League final
It's the premium SUV flagship of the Japanese range
Agriculture remains one of the success stories in SA’s economic progress, irrespective of the challenges the country has faced over the past few decades.
While primary agriculture’s share in the economy has declined from about 10% in the 1960s to just under 3% today, the sector has grown tremendously in real terms. This share decline only illustrates the classic story of how the SA economy has advanced over time, with industries such as finance, manufacturing and transport having grown far faster than agriculture. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA’s agricultural growth story
Agriculture remains one of the success stories in SA’s economic progress
Agriculture remains one of the success stories in SA’s economic progress, irrespective of the challenges the country has faced over the past few decades.
While primary agriculture’s share in the economy has declined from about 10% in the 1960s to just under 3% today, the sector has grown tremendously in real terms. This share decline only illustrates the classic story of how the SA economy has advanced over time, with industries such as finance, manufacturing and transport having grown far faster than agriculture. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.