Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA’s agricultural growth story

Agriculture remains one of the success stories in SA’s economic progress

BL Premium
03 June 2023 - 07:37

Agriculture remains one of the success stories in SA’s economic progress, irrespective of the challenges the country has faced over the past few decades.

While primary agriculture’s share in the economy has declined from about 10% in the 1960s to just under 3% today, the sector has grown tremendously in real terms. This share decline only illustrates the classic story of how the SA economy has advanced over time, with industries such as finance, manufacturing and transport having grown far faster than agriculture. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.