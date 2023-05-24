Opinion / Columnists

JOHAN STEYN: AI is reshaping the financial advisory space

The best-case scenario is a hybrid model where humans and AI work together, maximising the strengths of each

BL Premium
24 May 2023 - 05:00 Johan Steyn

Artificial intelligence (AI), with its broad scope and myriad applications, is transforming the financial advisory space. It offers the potential for enhanced efficiency, reduced error rates, and personalised services, thereby driving a significant shift in this industry.

AI subfields such as machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, robotic process automation (RPA) and expert systems are being deployed extensively. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.