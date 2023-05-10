Opinion / Columnists

JOHAN STEYN: The unique strengths of autistic individuals in the tech industry

Unlocking the power of neurodiversity in tech can foster innovation and challenge misconceptions about autism spectrum disorder

10 May 2023 - 05:00 Johan Steyn

The world of technology has long been associated with certain personality traits and behaviours, including a tendency towards introversion and a passion for problem-solving. It’s no surprise, then, that many people with Asperger’s syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism, find that their skills and interests align with the demands of the tech industry. 

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects social interaction, communication and behaviour. It is considered a part of the autism spectrum and was named after Hans Asperger, an Austrian paediatrician who first described the condition in the 1940s...

