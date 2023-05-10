Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The opposition vortex

Amid mistrust and social media grandstanding, opposition parties struggle to find the glue to bind them to form a united front against the ANC

10 May 2023 - 05:00 Gareth van Onselen

Why is it that opposition parties cannot come together in a meaningful and sustainable way, to form a substantive alternative to the ANC? It is perplexing.  

Certainly there is enough that is broken to unite around fixing — at least in the short and medium term. And there is opportunity: an ANC electoral base that is fracturing and declining, leading to much low-hanging fruit, especially in urban centres. But this, it seems, is not enough.  ..

