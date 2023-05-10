An unexpected rise in US oil inventories has sparked demand concerns, while investors await US inflation data
The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
National police commissioner backs former Eskom CEO’s claim he informed law enforcement, but the Hawks and police minister deny they were told
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Michelin moved swiftly to protect trade secrets which a former employee was able to reveal to its competitor
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Nine-member jury awards about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages in civil case
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
Why is it that opposition parties cannot come together in a meaningful and sustainable way, to form a substantive alternative to the ANC? It is perplexing.
Certainly there is enough that is broken to unite around fixing — at least in the short and medium term. And there is opportunity: an ANC electoral base that is fracturing and declining, leading to much low-hanging fruit, especially in urban centres. But this, it seems, is not enough. ..
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The opposition vortex
Amid mistrust and social media grandstanding, opposition parties struggle to find the glue to bind them to form a united front against the ANC
