KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Does Twitter’s verification blues mean disaster for the platform?

There’s been much wailing and gnashing of teeth in the digital town square this week — even more than usual. Late on Thursday Twitter began stripping accounts of their marks of verification — the previously aspirational blue ticks — as part of the promised shift to the verification and subscription rules ushered in by CEO Elon Musk.
In the past the blue tick was a freely given authentication tool, something to indicate that you’re dealing with the Twitter account for the real Beyoncé (or her people), rather than a parody or impersonator. And beyond the world of celebrity many organisations, politicians, and journalists were blue ticked.
A blue tick meant Twitter itself vouched for the account’s credentials, and that was one of the first things Musk set out to change when he took the reins last year, all part of his quest to make the platform profitable. Cut the wage bill by sacking staff, attract advertisers to his new bot-lite, free-speechified platform, and extract cash from users, especially super users and corporates.
Only, things haven’t exactly gone to plan, at least to my outsider’s eye. Traditionally, advertising sales account for something like 90% of revenue at Twitter, but that income stream has seemingly been in the toilet since regime change. Now, as a private entity, we don’t get to poke around in Twitter’s actual financials any more, but data from advertising researcher Standard Media Index (SMI) showed a 71% decline in ad spend on the platform in December 2022, and other similar researchers concur.
Musk, naturally, tells a different story. At a Morgan Stanley investor conference in March he acknowledged Twitter had experienced big ad spend losses, but said he expects the company to be cash flow neutral, or maybe even positive, in Q2 2023.
Now he’s saying all advertisers must be subscribers to the Twitter Blue service that is also the gateway to blue verification ticks, untethered from identity. “Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved,” says Twitter.
They will also enjoy “prioritized [sic] rankings in conversations and search”, a better organic tweet to paid advert ratio, a few other bits and bobs around formatting, and the edit functionality. At the time of writing this will set individual SA Twitter users back R144.99 a month.
Companies and groups face dearer price tags. As MyBroadband reports, “companies and organisations that want a gold (or grey) checkmark next to their name ... will have to cough up R18,100 per month for the privilege”.
Besides the profit imperative, Musk criticised the old system as subject to bias, but he’s already circumvented his own new system in various ways — such as giving a blue tick to author Stephen King (who has parried with him over charging for verification in the past), and revealing he had taken it upon himself to gift King his Blue status.
The idea of prioritised rankings in conversations for Blue users seems a strange route to go for someone so concerned with free speech. Meanwhile, scores of celebrities, brand names and social stars were unceremonious divested of their ticks, and expected to subscribe to get them back. By Monday certain ticks had been restored, but the theme of the day was denying having coughed up a fee. Grey ticks, it must be noted, is a separate verification protocol.
Opportunistic types are making the most of the chaos. As the BBC reported: “An account posing as Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — which are currently battling the Sudanese army in a major power struggle — tweeted that its leader, Hemedti, had been killed. Although the account is fake, it does have a blue tick — while the real account does not. Twitter's own public metrics indicated the tweet has been seen well over a million times.”
Finally, the “subscribe to advertise” policy is also a point of great contention. As part of the updates Twitter sent notice to advertisers they “must have a verified check mark or subscribe to either Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations”. Screenshots of this email also included the line: “Business accounts spending in excess of $1,000 per month already have gold checks or will soon, and they’ll continue to enjoy access to advertising without interruption at this time.”
It's not really my field of expertise, but that does seem to be a weird way to entice advertisers back. But let’s say I’m wrong, that this and all of the above suddenly transforms Twitter into Musk’s vision, that the users flirting with Mastodon and Bluesky don’t really leave, that advertisers return, the bots that keep Musk up at night are forced out...
Even then, it’s clear that the texture of Twitter has changed to a more formal, advertising-centric platform — not unlike what happened to Instagram recently. Yet for all my concern about Musk and the direction he is taking Twitter in, I am still on the platform, still tweeting.
When I moved cities a few years ago, some of my first relationships in this new place were friendships that started on Twitter. When I have questions that require personal experiences to answer — like “How’s Wynberg Home Affairs functioning these days?” — Twitter is often where I turn first.
But these new moves are explicitly designed to encourage the paid voices and influencers who choked up Insta, and where is the user value in that? Frankly, if Twitter shifts from being the internet’s Hyde Park speaker’s corner to a billboard-bestrewed Times Square (without the Broadway-adjacent atmosphere), it will become just another neglected app on my second screen.
• Thompson Davy, a freelance journalist, is an impactAFRICA fellow and WanaData member.
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Does Twitter’s verification blues mean disaster for the platform?
The texture of Twitter has changed to a more formal, advertising-centric platform — not unlike what happened to Instagram
