Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers
If a Western recession is coming in the second half of this year, the junk bond market seems unbothered.
Electricity minister’s proposal to extend the life of Eskom’s coal-fired plants could jeopardise SA’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
The Amstel maker’s results offer a potentially mixed outlook for brewers
Those who think companies are so embedded that they will not leave are in for a rude awakening, Neale Hill tells conference
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
New heating systems must run on 65% renewable energy from 2024, law says
They are still hoping for second place and a semifinal in SA
The pressure on carmakers to electrify quickly is picking up, especially in China
Many analysts have been questioning Elon Musk’s turnaround strategy for Twitter. That’s after he axed the executive team, cut jobs and moved towards a subscriber-based model. Business Day TV caught up with senior market analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam, for his perspective on the company’s performance since Musk took over.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What is Elon Musk’s strategy for Twitter?
Business Day TV speaks to senior market analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam
Many analysts have been questioning Elon Musk’s turnaround strategy for Twitter. That’s after he axed the executive team, cut jobs and moved towards a subscriber-based model. Business Day TV caught up with senior market analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam, for his perspective on the company’s performance since Musk took over.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.