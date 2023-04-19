Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: What is Elon Musk’s strategy for Twitter?

Business Day TV speaks to senior market analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam

19 April 2023 - 20:49
Twitter has ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed shell firm called X, driving speculation about what Elon Musk intends for the social media platform. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Twitter has ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed shell firm called X, driving speculation about what Elon Musk intends for the social media platform. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Many analysts have been questioning Elon Musk’s turnaround strategy for Twitter. That’s after he axed the executive team, cut jobs and moved towards a subscriber-based model. Business Day TV caught up with senior market analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam, for his perspective on the company’s performance since Musk took over.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

