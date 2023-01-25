National

SA and US will unite on task force to battle illegal game trade, says Janet Yellen

25 January 2023 - 15:53 Andrea Shalal
Picture: SEYMS BRUMMER
Picture: SEYMS BRUMMER

The US treasury department and SA’s Treasury have agreed to form a task force to combat illicit finance linked to the illegal wildlife trade, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said.

Speaking at the Dinokeng Game Reserve outside Pretoria on Wednesday, Yellen told SA officials that the new task force aimed to boost information sharing between the two countries’ financial intelligence units and to strengthen controls to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The move comes amid media reports that the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which sets standards on combating money laundering and wildlife trafficking, could add SA to its grey list when it meets in February.

Grey-listed countries are subject to greater monitoring by the FATF on concern they are at higher risk for money laundering and terrorist financing.

Yellen said the US treasury already worked to provide information on wildlife trafficking to law enforcement partners, and had also worked alongside SA with FATF to identify indicators associated with money laundering and wildlife trafficking.

“Through closer collaboration to target illicit proceeds linked to wildlife trafficking, as well as overlapping criminal activity like corruption, fraud and drug trafficking, we are taking a step in the right direction today,” Yellen said after touring the game preserve, which has suffered from poaching of wild animals, including rhinoceros.

“To make an impact against this harmful crime and the illicit financing that accompanies it, we must use this as an opportunity to build a consistent and durable approach.”

Reuters

