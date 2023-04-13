Opinion / Columnists

STEVEN KUO: France’s insistence on freedom fries US brains

Emmanuel Macron demonstrates his country’s determination to follow an independent foreign policy

13 April 2023 - 05:00

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has drawn the ire of the US after he remarked that France should pursue an independent foreign policy on China and not follow Washington’s “agenda” in the Asia-Pacific region.

Specifically, he said France does not wish to be drawn into any potential crisis over Taiwan. The rebuke from the Wall Street Journal was swift. The newspaper said in an editorial: “Mr Macron wants the US to ride to Europe’s rescue against Russian aggression but apparently take a vow of neutrality against Chinese aggression in the Pacific. Thanks a lot, mate.” ..

