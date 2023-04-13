STEVEN KUO: France’s insistence on freedom fries US brains

Cooler-than-expected US inflation data leads to bullion prices inching up, despite a potential reduction in appeal due to rising interest rates
Despite their their worst annual earnings on record, increased sales volumes and improved sentiment offer developers a much-needed breather
Eskom says the higher level of load-shedding is due to the breakdown of a generation unit at Medupi
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Suppliers discuss possible MacBook assembly and production in Thailand with Apple, as the tech giant seeks to expand its manufacturing presence beyond China
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
Earlier in 2023, the UN estimated that more than 250-million in Africa were experiencing hunger
In the old days the riches came in friendships, experiences, stories and adventure
The limited-edition Mustang packs a powerful punch with a bolt-on supercharger kit, bespoke performance parts and a Shelby-spec leather upgrade. Get yours for R2.8m
France’s President Emmanuel Macron has drawn the ire of the US after he remarked that France should pursue an independent foreign policy on China and not follow Washington’s “agenda” in the Asia-Pacific region.
Specifically, he said France does not wish to be drawn into any potential crisis over Taiwan. The rebuke from the Wall Street Journal was swift. The newspaper said in an editorial: “Mr Macron wants the US to ride to Europe’s rescue against Russian aggression but apparently take a vow of neutrality against Chinese aggression in the Pacific. Thanks a lot, mate.” ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
STEVEN KUO: France’s insistence on freedom fries US brains
Emmanuel Macron demonstrates his country’s determination to follow an independent foreign policy
France’s President Emmanuel Macron has drawn the ire of the US after he remarked that France should pursue an independent foreign policy on China and not follow Washington’s “agenda” in the Asia-Pacific region.
Specifically, he said France does not wish to be drawn into any potential crisis over Taiwan. The rebuke from the Wall Street Journal was swift. The newspaper said in an editorial: “Mr Macron wants the US to ride to Europe’s rescue against Russian aggression but apparently take a vow of neutrality against Chinese aggression in the Pacific. Thanks a lot, mate.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.