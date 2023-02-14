Release is likely push reserve to its lowest level since 1983
Ordinarily, the stuff exuded by the ANC government’s spokespeople is best avoided lest it leave a lasting stain. Certainly, our media flatters them terribly by referring to them now and then as “spin-doctors”, as if that long, grey line of gaslighters has any proficiency beyond dangling like windsocks in the prevailing dogma.
It’s also not as if there’s a shortage of other material this week, what with the president creating a minister of electricity, no doubt to be followed soon by a minister of electricity for realsies, and then a minister of no seriously guys I’m not even joking anymore we’re totally going to make electricity happen by 2030...
TOM EATON: Don’t point fingers at the steaming heap of bull, it’s a glittering pile of bullion
We would dearly like to put shoulders to the state of disaster wheel, but it is made of cardboard that cost R5m
