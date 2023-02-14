Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Don’t point fingers at the steaming heap of bull, it’s a glittering pile of bullion

We would dearly like to put shoulders to the state of disaster wheel, but it is made of cardboard that cost R5m

BL Premium
14 February 2023 - 03:00

Ordinarily, the stuff exuded by the ANC government’s spokespeople is best avoided lest it leave a lasting stain. Certainly, our media flatters them terribly by referring to them now and then as “spin-doctors”, as if that long, grey line of gaslighters has any proficiency beyond dangling like windsocks in the prevailing dogma.       

It’s also not as if there’s a shortage of other material this week, what with the president creating a minister of electricity, no doubt to be followed soon by a minister of electricity for realsies, and then a minister of no seriously guys I’m not even joking anymore we’re totally going to make electricity happen by 2030...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.