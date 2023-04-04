Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
Africa Accelerator gives the world a chance to help the next generation of entrepreneurs
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
With players constantly on the move, it is small wonder the Aussies want to chill in Cape Town in August
In ‘A Woman’s World: 1850-1960’ colourised old photographs shed light on women’s importance
Dateline: March 30 2026
In another unprecedented first for artificial intelligence (AI), an AI-controlled robot arm created an artwork that sold for millions of dollars at an auction in New York this week. The painting, created by a robot arm trained using a deep learning algorithm, was titled Rhapsody in Blue and has raised a number of legal and ethical questions around ownership rights and who should receive the proceeds of the sale. Some argue those who wrote the code that trained the AI model are the rightful owners, while others believe those who designed and built the robot arm should receive the proceeds...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Putting the ‘art’ in ‘artificial’
Robot arm creates painting that sells for millions
Dateline: March 30 2026
In another unprecedented first for artificial intelligence (AI), an AI-controlled robot arm created an artwork that sold for millions of dollars at an auction in New York this week. The painting, created by a robot arm trained using a deep learning algorithm, was titled Rhapsody in Blue and has raised a number of legal and ethical questions around ownership rights and who should receive the proceeds of the sale. Some argue those who wrote the code that trained the AI model are the rightful owners, while others believe those who designed and built the robot arm should receive the proceeds...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.