NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Putting the ‘art’ in ‘artificial’

Robot arm creates painting that sells for millions

04 April 2023 - 05:00 FUTUREWORLD

Dateline: March 30 2026

In another unprecedented first for artificial intelligence (AI), an AI-controlled robot arm created an artwork that sold for millions of dollars at an auction in New York this week. The painting, created by a robot arm trained using a deep learning algorithm, was titled Rhapsody in Blue and has raised a number of legal and ethical questions around ownership rights and who should receive the proceeds of the sale. Some argue those who wrote the code that trained the AI model are the rightful owners, while others believe those who designed and built the robot arm should receive the proceeds...

