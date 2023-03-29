Opinion / Columnists

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Bank likely to raise rates due to risk of turbulence and capital flight

As the two events would hit the rand and thus be inflationary, the MPC would not want to go into such a period with figures that are too low

BL Premium
29 March 2023 - 05:00

The world is at a monetary policy inflection point, where policy moves from hawkish to dovish, led by the US. The Fed has hiked rates 4.75 percentage points since March 2022, a tightening pace last seen in the early ’80s Volker era. The aggression of this tightening cycle extended to the rest of the world.

Of the 38 central banks tracked by the Bank for International Settlements, 34 hiked a total of 207 times in the last year, showing an unprecedented co-ordination in monetary policy moves. On average, central banks raised rates 440 basis points in the past year.   ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.