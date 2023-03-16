The Credit Suisse crisis fuels a safe-haven rally in bullion, but technical correction and the steady dollar cause prices to drop
Production has declined year on year for 12 consecutive months, Stats SA data shows
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
Concerned parties question a possible conflict of interest and information cross-sharing
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
With the country in economic turmoil, fiery radical conservative Javier Milei is climbing in the polls ahead of elections for the top job
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
A new directive requires 'generative AI' to be incorporated into biggest products within months
It was announced last week that Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two goliaths in the Middle East that have been butting heads over the past few years, will re-establish diplomatic relations and have ambassadors reappointed within two months. Yet there are thorny issues between the two sides, not the least of which is the proxy war the two are fighting in Yemen.
Negotiations have been ongoing for some time, facilitated by Iraq. But it was interesting to see the two sides — represented by Saudi minister of state and national security adviser Musaed bin Al Aiban and Iranian Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani — shaking hands in front of the press in Beijing together with Wang Yi, director of the office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party. These are the three countries’ most senior international affairs officials...
STEVEN KUO: Beijing’s role as peacemaker could prove effective
