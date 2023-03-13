World / Europe

Russia seeks shorter Black Sea grain deal at Geneva talks

Ukraine says a 60-day extension would be in violation of original terms of grain exports to prevent a global food crisis

13 March 2023 - 20:30 Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
An employee unloads wheat grains inside a storage in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine. File photo: REUTERS/VIACHESLAV MUSIIENKO
An employee unloads wheat grains inside a storage in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine. File photo: REUTERS/VIACHESLAV MUSIIENKO

Geneva — Moscow wants to renew a deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, but only for a period of 60 days,  half the term of the previous renewal,  Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said on Monday.

Vershinin’s statement came after talks with UN officials in Geneva.

The Black Sea grain initiative, brokered between Russia and Ukraine by the UN and Turkey last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blockaded by Russia’s invasion to be safely exported from three Ukrainian ports.

The deal, which was extended for 120 days in November, is up for renewal on Saturday.

In a statement after talks with UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan and aid chief Martin Griffiths, Vershinin said that despite a “comprehensive and frank conversation”, Russia noted that restrictions on its agricultural exporters remained.

Russia has argued that, although the country’s agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by the West, sanctions on its payments, logistics and insurance industries have created a barrier for it being able to export its own grains and fertilisers.

Russia “does not object to another extension of the ‘Black Sea Initiative’ after its second term expiration on March 18, but only for 60 days”, Vershinin said.

“Our further stance will be determined upon tangible progress on normalisation of our agricultural exports, not in words, but in deeds,” he added.

A senior Ukrainian government official involved in the talks to secure the initial deal said Kyiv considered a 60-day extension to be in violation of the agreement’s terms.

“The agreement clearly states that extensions are possible for a minimum of 120 days,” he said. “To extend it for 60 days, you have to amend the deal.”

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York following the talks: “We’re doing everything to preserve the integrity and ensure the continuity of the agreement,”

He said the UN was working with Russia, the private sector, the EU, Britain, the US and others to facilitate Moscow’s agricultural exports, adding that “obviously a lot of these things are not within the decision-making powers for the UN”.

European traders said uncertainty about the talks, especially the statement that Russia only sought an extension for 60 days, was a factor behind sharp rises in prices on the Paris Euronext wheat market.

Moscow had previously signalled it would agree to an extension only if restrictions affecting its own exports were lifted, but many diplomats and senior officials, including Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar, said ahead of the talks they were optimistic the deal would be renewed.

Reuters 

World vulnerable to grain shortfall again a year after Ukraine invasion

Drought in Argentina, dollar strength and uncertainly on the Black Sea export initiative may push prices up
World
5 hours ago

Blinken tells Lavrov the US will support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

Pressure Russia into ending its war of aggression, G20 foreign ministers urged
World
1 week ago

India braces for repeat of last year’s intense heatwave

Early onset of hot weather has already pushed electricity demand to near-record levels and poses a serious risk to the country’s crucial wheat crop
News
1 week ago

TWK is not your common or garden agricultural sector counter

TWK, of all the agricultural sector counters, has ploughed the most profitable furrows by a significant margin
Special Reports
2 weeks ago

Looming sugar glut masks underlying supply issues

Predicted bumper global crop faces export cap by India, pesticide ban in Europe and port congestion in Brazil
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
South Korean government proposes increase in work ...
World / Asia
2.
SVB failure triggers emergency measures by US ...
World / Americas
3.
LGBTQ+ couples in India await ruling on marriage
World / Asia
4.
Record-strength cyclone Freddy displaces hundreds ...
World / Africa
5.
Saudi-Iran detente a setback for Israel’s efforts ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

International court plans war crimes cases against Russians

World / Europe

Ukraine and Russia say hundreds of troops killed in battle for Bakhmut

World / Europe

World vulnerable to grain shortfall again a year after Ukraine invasion

World

Aircraft lessors battle with insurers over stranded jets in Russia

World / Europe

Ukraine launches probe over destruction of plane at start of war

World / Europe

Wave of Russian missiles kills civilians across Ukraine

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.