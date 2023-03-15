Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Between huge, ongoing job losses, the relentless drama at Twitter HQ, a parade of cryptocurrency woes and regulation crackdowns in Europe and the US, it has been a dark season for the tech sphere. The one bright light in the gloom has been the excitement around, and potential of, generative artificial intelligence (AI) — advances in AI capabilities so captivating that it was going to take a miracle or a tragedy to loosen its chokehold on tech headlines.
Sadly for start-ups particular it was the latter this last week, as the effect of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) washed through techlandia like a tidal wave. News of a loss on the sale of a bunch of securities broke on Wednesday last week that seemed to fuel panic and a stock price slump, prompting a run on the bank, and within 48 hours SVB Financial Group had collapsed...
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Blood on the bourse floor amid tech’s big bank collapse
Sadly for start-ups particularly, the effect of the shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank washed through techlandia like a tidal wave
