Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Blood on the bourse floor amid tech’s big bank collapse

Sadly for start-ups particularly, the effect of the shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank washed through techlandia like a tidal wave

BL Premium
15 March 2023 - 05:00

Between huge, ongoing job losses, the relentless drama at Twitter HQ, a parade of cryptocurrency woes and regulation crackdowns in Europe and the US, it has been a dark season for the tech sphere. The one bright light in the gloom has been the excitement around, and potential of, generative artificial intelligence (AI) — advances in AI capabilities so captivating that it was going to take a miracle or a tragedy to loosen its chokehold on tech headlines.

Sadly for start-ups particular it was the latter this last week, as the effect of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) washed through techlandia like a tidal wave. News of a loss on the sale of a bunch of securities broke on Wednesday last week that seemed to fuel panic and a stock price slump, prompting a run on the bank, and within 48 hours SVB Financial Group had collapsed...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.