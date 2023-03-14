Crude slides as SVB sparks fears of another crisis

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
The US central bank failed in supervision — existing rules could have been used better, and more actively
Measures have been taken to ensure abattoirs can continue operating and animal vaccines are protected
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Business Day TV speaks to HomeChoice CEO Sean Wibberley
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Incident underscored how the Ukraine war has increased the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
The award-winning musician, composer and songwriter died on Tuesday at the age of 50
London — Oil prices dropped more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) rattled equities markets and sparked fears of a new financial crisis.
Brent crude futures fell $1.64, or 2%, to $79.13 a barrel by 10.01am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate dropped $1.74, or 2.3%, to $73.06 a barrel. On Monday, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since early January and December, respectively.
“We see Monday’s developments around the regional US banks as more noise than news for commodity markets, and it should not have any meaningful medium- to longer-term impact,” said UBS analyst Carsten Menke.
The sudden shutdown of SVB Financial triggered concerns about risks to other banks resulting from the US Federal Reserve’s sharp interest rate hikes over the last year.
Traders no longer expect a 50-basis point rate hike next week, with a current projection of a 25 bps rise, even before of the release of US consumer price data later on Tuesday.
A lower rate rise could mean the dollar weakening, which is a bullish signal for oil prices.
Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast consumer prices increased by 0.4% in February, which would lower the year-on-year increase in the CPI to 6.0% in February and mark the smallest year-on-year rise since September 2021.
A stronger-than-expected US consumer inflation outcome could put further downward pressure on oil prices.
Consumer inflation in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, slowed to the lowest rate in a year in February.
The monthly oil market report by Opec is due later on Tuesday, before one prepared by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday.
On the supply side, the American Petroleum Institute is expected to release industry data on US oil inventories at 8.30pm GMT.
Six analysts surveyed by Reuters estimate that crude inventories on average rose by about 600,000 barrels last week.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Crude slides as SVB sparks fears of another crisis
Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse likely to prompt the Fed to hold off on hiking rates, a move that would be bullish for oil prices
London — Oil prices dropped more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) rattled equities markets and sparked fears of a new financial crisis.
Brent crude futures fell $1.64, or 2%, to $79.13 a barrel by 10.01am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate dropped $1.74, or 2.3%, to $73.06 a barrel. On Monday, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since early January and December, respectively.
“We see Monday’s developments around the regional US banks as more noise than news for commodity markets, and it should not have any meaningful medium- to longer-term impact,” said UBS analyst Carsten Menke.
The sudden shutdown of SVB Financial triggered concerns about risks to other banks resulting from the US Federal Reserve’s sharp interest rate hikes over the last year.
Traders no longer expect a 50-basis point rate hike next week, with a current projection of a 25 bps rise, even before of the release of US consumer price data later on Tuesday.
A lower rate rise could mean the dollar weakening, which is a bullish signal for oil prices.
Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast consumer prices increased by 0.4% in February, which would lower the year-on-year increase in the CPI to 6.0% in February and mark the smallest year-on-year rise since September 2021.
A stronger-than-expected US consumer inflation outcome could put further downward pressure on oil prices.
Consumer inflation in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, slowed to the lowest rate in a year in February.
The monthly oil market report by Opec is due later on Tuesday, before one prepared by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday.
On the supply side, the American Petroleum Institute is expected to release industry data on US oil inventories at 8.30pm GMT.
Six analysts surveyed by Reuters estimate that crude inventories on average rose by about 600,000 barrels last week.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.