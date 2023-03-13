Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Fund to mobilise resources a crucial step towards resolving power crisis

It is gratifying to see the new electricity minister get off to a flying start by calling for meetings with business

13 March 2023 - 05:00 Busisiwe Mavuso

Last week’s launch of the Resource Mobilisation Fund (RMF) was momentous for SA, signifying the beginning of an unprecedented partnership between business and government to tackle the electricity crisis. Business Leadership SA (BLSA) believes the fund and its support of the national energy crisis committee (Necom) is a critical next step in the role business can play.  

One of the difficulties SA has faced is the multiplication of efforts when trying to overcome challenges. This dispersion of resources is one of the factors that has stood in the way of achieving success in the many initiatives already pursued to solve the electricity crisis.  ..

