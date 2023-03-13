ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigerian election: no country for old men

Investors hate uncertainty and surprises, says CEO after collapse of SVB, the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis
EFF members have an opportunity to look like the grown-ups in the room. Can they take it?
Parliament warned incentive for households could strip municipalities of most of their paying customers
Deputy public protector has given those implicated in the interim report on theft at president’s Phala Phala farm 10 days to respond to findings
But the group will maintain the investments it has made through Foundry
Standard Bank also supports Transnet’s decision to concession the Johannesburg-Durban freight line
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
There were fewer changes than expected, with most cabinet ministers keeping their posts as China opts for continuity
Team just has to be better than the others in the B section to make it to the final, and that’s a problem for the tournament
The active hang involves keeping muscles engaged, while the passive hang involves holding on while gravity does the rest
Presidential and legislative polls were recently conducted in Nigeria under difficult circumstances: a botched change of currency, a fuel shortage, widespread kidnappings, terrorist attacks and crime provided the backdrop to these elections.
Many thus feared that the polls might not occur despite the assurances of the Independent National Electoral Commission. As Nigeria’s preceding three presidential elections had all been postponed, it was a miracle that this one was actually held on time...
