Reports on Wednesday point to a resilient US economy, strengthening the case for a 50 basis point hike by the Fed
We are producing less but we remain the fifth largest coal producer in the world
The department will cease to exist as part of the reconfiguration of government departments
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor firm will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB
The credit ratings agency has ended a stretch of relative ratings stability for SA
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Joseph Stiglitz among dozens of civil society, climate change and philanthropic leaders backing Biden's nominee to lead World Bank
Gary Lineker is giving a voice to the downtrodden on a platform few activists or politicians have
Producers are no longer making new and innovative content in favour of stale formula TV
The only real problem with understanding the SA condition is one of definition: what kind of war is playing out? But that it is a war is difficult to refute.
The first inclination, when hearing the word “war”, is to think of two opposing sides, on a battlefield, with corpses in between. We have had literal battles that match that description — Marikana for example — but that is not the general lay of the land. Most of our battlefields are better hidden. ..
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The great undeclared war
The truth is that SA’s war is too complex a phenomenon for most to properly contemplate
