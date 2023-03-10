Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The great undeclared war

The truth is that SA’s war is too complex a phenomenon for most to properly contemplate

BL Premium
10 March 2023 - 05:00 Gareth van Onselen

The only real problem with understanding the SA condition is one of definition: what kind of war is playing out? But that it is a war is difficult to refute.   

The first inclination, when hearing the word “war”, is to think of two opposing sides, on a battlefield, with corpses in between. We have had literal battles that match that description — Marikana for example — but that is not the general lay of the land. Most of our battlefields are better hidden.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.