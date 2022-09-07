×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC

The ruling party’s continued decline in terms of hard support suggests the gulf between hope and reality is shrinking every day

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 06:00

Recently, the Social Research Foundation (SRF) commissioned Victory Research to undertake an extensive market survey into the political landscape (disclaimer: I am the CEO of Victory Research). With the SRF’s kind permission, what follows is the first of three essays on some of those findings, regarding the ANC, DA, and the EFF. We start with the ANC.

First, the methodological parameters of the survey. It was conducted from June 27 to July 31 2022 via mobile phone, using a single-frame, random digit-dialling sampling design, from which a probability sample was drawn. The sample comprised 3,204 registered voters and was fully representative of the voting population (that is, it mirrors the voting population and in terms of all demographic indicators: age, race, education, rural/urban, gender, etc). The margin of error for the national sample was 1.7%, at a confidence level of 95% (that is, we are confident that 95% of the time the findings won’t vary more than 1.7 percentage...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.