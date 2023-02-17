Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam
Friday, February 17 2023
Scheme said to be financially unviable due to the SA Post Office’s repeated failure to pay contributions for its employees
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Wojcicki will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008
SA should do more to decarbonise and rev up carbon prices at home, says economist
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Special grand jury also concludes there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election
Strikes in sporting clubs seldom occur, but do pay off sometimes
Calls for a sexing down of pop culture are coming from a generation raised on easily accessible and proliferate internet pornography
The Parkgate Hotel on Westgate Street in Cardiff is described as an “upmarket hotel” just a “six-minute walk from sporting events and concerts at Principality Stadium”. It is a joint venture between a property developer, a hotel group and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). A room there will cost you R13,610 on February 25, the night of the Six Nations match between Wales and England.
Those are prime rooms in a hotel that usually charges about R3,000 a night during the week. Saturday February 18 will cost a bargain R4,395, which means Wales playing in town adds R9,215 to the bill, a nice return for the WRU, which has a 75% stake. ..
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Boyos not satisfied with Welsh cake for pudding anymore
