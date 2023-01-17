Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Davos not a good place to be for an SA comrade this year

Too many reasons not to go for Ramaphosa, a man who needs none to do nothing

17 January 2023 - 05:00 Tom Eaton

There are many sensible reasons to be found for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to cancel his visit to Davos on Sunday and stay at home to tackle the electricity crisis, like a garden gnome tackling a runaway train that is on fire.

It’s possible, for example, that he was about to leave for Switzerland when his pilot told him his plane’s battery had been redeployed to power a small catering firm outside Waterkloof and there’s a nine-year waiting list for a new one, or 37 years if you go through the SA Post Office...

