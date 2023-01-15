Business

A snowless Davos tells the world’s elite all they need to know

Despite decades of incremental change, the risks posed by a warming planet weren’t much of a priority for the world’s elite until recently

15 January 2023 - 07:52 Akshat Rathi and Hugo Miller

In the week before Davos plays its usual wintry part as host of the World Economic Forum’s annual jamboree, the biggest question isn't what might be discussed among business and political leaders, but whether there’ll be enough snow for skiing.

Though it’s perched at an altitude of 1,560m, this year’s rare winter heatwave saw the Swiss town basking in temperatures well above freezing in early January, with its mountainsides covered in dead, brown grass and hikers out with their dogs...

