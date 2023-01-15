Cost of living crisis is top immediate risk for Davos elite

Besides increasing the costs of business and those of finished goods, it risks undermining food security, say experts
The threat of recession, the cost of living crisis and mounting debt distress will dominate the global economy in the next two years as it struggles to move on from the pandemic and war in Ukraine, according to a survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Its Global Risks Report, an annual poll of 1,200 government, business and civil society professionals compiled by the Geneva-based foundation, suggests there will be little respite as countries grapple with “energy, inflation, food and security crises”...
