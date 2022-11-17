Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Signs of saving the railways are not reassuring

Little attention is being paid to the collapse of SA’s passenger rail service

17 November 2022 - 19:15

The strike at Transnet has finally drawn the government’s attention to the collapse of SA’s freight rail operator and highlighted the costs to the economy of its failure.

But there is still little attention being paid to the dramatic collapse of SA’s passenger rail service, and the macroeconomic costs that come with it. And though saving the railways makes an appearance on government’s lengthy list of promised reforms, the signs so far are not reassuring...

