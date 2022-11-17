Another hawkish comment from the Fed fuels caution on equities and commodities, while dollar recovers some ground
The strike at Transnet has finally drawn the government’s attention to the collapse of SA’s freight rail operator and highlighted the costs to the economy of its failure.
But there is still little attention being paid to the dramatic collapse of SA’s passenger rail service, and the macroeconomic costs that come with it. And though saving the railways makes an appearance on government’s lengthy list of promised reforms, the signs so far are not reassuring...
HILARY JOFFE: Signs of saving the railways are not reassuring
Little attention is being paid to the collapse of SA’s passenger rail service
