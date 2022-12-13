Opinion / Columnists

NEIL MANTHORP: Old-fashioned Test cricket almost always leads to doom and defeat in Australia

Compelling viewing awaits as when Van der Dussen and De Bruyn take on the most experienced bowling attack of all time

BL Premium
13 December 2022 - 05:00 Neil Manthorp

At face value, and scorecard value, SA’s warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI has gone rather well. Rassie van der Dussen and Theunis de Bruyn, thought to be competing for the No 3 spot in the batting line-up before the squad departed, were both in the runs on Sunday and may have done enough to earn a place each in the middle order.    

Van der Dussen made 95 from 184 balls while De Bruyn delivered a rather different sort of innings with 88 from 86 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes. The former had been even more determined to grind out “traditional” Test runs in the first innings with 27 from 81 balls, while De Bruyn whacked a six and four during his breezy, run-a-ball 13.    ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.