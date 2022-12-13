Key US CPI data and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to dominate trading this week
Compelling viewing awaits as when Van der Dussen and De Bruyn take on the most experienced bowling attack of all time
At face value, and scorecard value, SA’s warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI has gone rather well. Rassie van der Dussen and Theunis de Bruyn, thought to be competing for the No 3 spot in the batting line-up before the squad departed, were both in the runs on Sunday and may have done enough to earn a place each in the middle order.
Van der Dussen made 95 from 184 balls while De Bruyn delivered a rather different sort of innings with 88 from 86 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes. The former had been even more determined to grind out “traditional” Test runs in the first innings with 27 from 81 balls, while De Bruyn whacked a six and four during his breezy, run-a-ball 13. ..
NEIL MANTHORP: Old-fashioned Test cricket almost always leads to doom and defeat in Australia
