Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
Chances are we will see little impact on cable theft during the six months of the ban, which is more a misguided attempt at industrial policy than an effective effort to fight crime
The postponement until Tuesday next week will give MPs enough time to make arrangements to get to Cape Town to attend the vote
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Ankara is demanding confirmation of insurance cover
All the odds are against Dean Elgar's warriors, but so were they in 2008 when SA won its first series in Australia
Community poses what Paleo-conservatives, right-wingers and religious fundamentalists see as a danger to societies
On Thursday, as a crack team of motivational speakers and life coaches distracted Cyril Ramaphosa long enough for his bodyguards to tackle him and wrestle his resignation letter from his grip, a curiously timed bit of news was getting ready to drop.
According to something called the Social Research Foundation, a survey of 3,200 registered voters had suggested that if Ramaphosa stepped down the ANC would crash and burn in the next general election, with only 35% of current voters saying they would stick with a Cyril-less party...
TOM EATON: To not resign or to not resign, there’s the rub for the ANC
Stain of hypocrisy is made worse by the party closing ranks around Ramaphosa
