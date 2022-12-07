Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Its resilience ensured food security and job creation in spite of intensified geopolitical issues
President addressed the opening session of the first World Science Forum on African soil
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Distributor owned brands are the future of retailing, especially in SA where commodity-type, low-margin food dominates
Business Day TV speaks to AlexForbes economist Khanyisa Phika
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The verdict is a setback for the former US president as he runs for the White House again
Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
There’s much to be recommended with year-end wine purchases
By the end of December, after the conclusion of the governing ANC’s elective conference, South Africans should have a clearer sense of what the next two years will bring. Unless something dramatic happens at the conference — like the election of someone not involved in the high-stakes game for the ANC president; someone who enjoys high levels of trust and is completely incorruptible, South Africans can expect more of the same.
Sometimes I am glad my main interests are not dysfunctional traffic lights, cable theft or lawlessness on the roads, or in the cluttered meso space of political parties. There are too many details, and far too much noise...
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Why I look to the skies amid the war and stagflation
Amid the doom and gloom, the James Webb telescope takes us close to the dawn of time
