European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
Federal nature of the constitution means provinces can make their own decisions
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Production increased one-fifth year on year to 738,000oz for the three months to end-September
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
About half of the best crop farmed in the east of the country is likely to be reduced to animal feed
Defiant Danes can point to their history to justify their dream
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
Was Robert Hodgins an SA artist? As I type these words, I imagine Hodgins’ ghost staring at me under quizzical spectral eyebrows, as if to ask in response: “Does it matter?”
Perhaps it matters for two reasons — first, because it affects how we talk about SA art history; and second, because it informs the ways in which we understand the artist and his work. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS THURMAN: ‘Optimistic old sod’ gets an exclusive auction
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
Was Robert Hodgins an SA artist? As I type these words, I imagine Hodgins’ ghost staring at me under quizzical spectral eyebrows, as if to ask in response: “Does it matter?”
Perhaps it matters for two reasons — first, because it affects how we talk about SA art history; and second, because it informs the ways in which we understand the artist and his work. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.