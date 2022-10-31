Brent crude futures rose $1.13 to $95.78 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.26 to $89.63 a barrel
The usual divergence between policy and reality will be worse this year at COP27
Majority of inputs reject proposed reforms to Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
In its interim results, the pharmacy chain made no mention of a letter from its CEO placing a moratorium on employing white people
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Tokyo-based ispace will ferry scientific equipment and commercial goods to the moon — before realising its vision of a lunar colony
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Over the summer, I travelled to Spain with my wife and son. Between overflowing plates of Iberico ham and a few too many Aperol Spritzes, we made a point to visit the country’s food mecca of San Sebastian. Our sole purpose: to eat at Mugaritz, a two-star Michelin restaurant.
As my wife and I devoured spiny lobsters and sake handkerchiefs (don’t ask), we wondered whether our son would one day undertake his own Michelin-inspired journey, joining the throng of devotees who have made the Michelin Guide the gold standard for fine dining...
TikTok could spoil the broth for the Michelin Guide
A younger screen-addicted generation could turn the institution into one-time arbiters with little relevance
